AIIMS, Kalyani invites applications to fill 147 faculty posts

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Kalyani has invited applications to fill vacancies in Assistant Professors, Associate Professors, Additional Professors and Professor posts. "Online applications from Indian citizens/persons registered as Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder under Section 7A of the Citizenship Act, 1955 as permissible under the applicable Act/Rules are invited for the following faculty posts on direct recruitment in various posts in All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Kalyani (West-Bengal)," it has notified.

A total of 147 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

AIIMS recruitment 2021 vacancy details

The institute has cancelled a similar recruitment which it had notified in December 2020. "Those candidates who applied for the same against the said advertisement on payment of application fees may apply through email:recruitment@aiimskalyani.edu.in for refund of the paid application fees with proof of depositing the same," it has informed candidates.

AIIMS recruitment 2021 eligibility criteria

Candidates belonging to general, OBC and EWS categories have to pay ₹1000 as application fees.

