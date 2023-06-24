All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Nagpur has invited applications for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of AIIMS at aiimsnagpur.edu.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 58 posts in the organization. AIIMS Nagpur Faculty Recruitment 2023: Apply for 58 Group A posts at aiimsnagpur.edu.in

The registration process opens today, June 24, 2023 and will close on July 23, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Professor: 11 posts

Additional Professor: 9 posts

Associate Professor: 15 posts

Assistant Professor: 23 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Where to send application

Duly signed print out of your application form along with, Annexure - A, self attested photocopies of all the documents in support of age, educational qualification, experience, category etc. must be sent by Speed/Registered Post to The Executive Director, AIIMS Nagpur, Administrative Block, Plot no.2, Sector -20, MIHAN, Nagpur – 441108 by July 31, 2023.

Application Fees

Application fee for General/OBC/EWS category Rs. 2,000/-, for SC/ST category Rs. 500/-. . The Application fee is non-refundable. For, Retired Faculty (applying on contract basis), those applying for the post on Deputation basis and PwD category the application fee is exempted.