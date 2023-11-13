close_game
AIIMS Recruitment 2023: Apply for Faculty posts aiimsbilaspur.edu.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 13, 2023 05:52 PM IST

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023: Apply online before November 30.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bilaspur has invited applications for Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, and Assistant Professor (Contractual). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of AIIMS Bilaspur at aiimsbilaspur.edu.in.

AIIMS Bilaspur invites applications for various teaching positions.

The deadline for the submission of the application form is November 30 till 10 pm. After the submission of the online application form candidates have to submit the hard copy of the application form on or before December 6.

AIIMS Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 1,180 for SC/ST category. For all other candidates, the application fee is - 2,360. PwD candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

AIIMS Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 81 vacancies of which 24 vacancies are for the post of Professor, 14 vacancies are for the post of Additional Professor, 16 vacancies are for the post of Associate Professor, 24 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Professor and 3 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Professor-on contract basis.

AIIMS Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at aiimsbilaspur.edu.in. Candidates have to submit the application form to the following address:

Deputy Director (Administration),

Administrative Block, 3rd Floor

All India Institute of Medical Sciences

Kothipura, Bilaspur

Himachal Pradesh-174037.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
Monday, November 13, 2023
