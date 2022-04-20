Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) Recruitment: Apply for Section Officer posts

AUD Recruitment: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the contractual post of Section Officer at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, Delhi.

Eligible candidates can apply on becil.com up to April 30. The total number of posts is 4.

Post graduate degree with at least 50% marks and 3 years’ experience in a responsible position equivalent to Senior Assistant Level (PB-2+ GP 4200) in Universities/Institutions of Higher learning/Govt. Departments/Comparable experience in a reputed private organization in the relevant field is required for the post.

Graduates with at least 50% marks and five years’ experience in a relevant field can also apply.

The age limit to apply for these posts is 35 years with usual relaxation as per government rules.

Retailed government employees below 65 years of age can also apply.

The salary will be ₹53,000 per month or as per Delhi Government norms.

For more information, read the notification below:

