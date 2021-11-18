Andhra Pradesh: APPSC notifies recruitment to various gazetted posts; know more

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications to recruit to various gazetted posts. The recruitment process will commence on December 8 and the deadline for submission of the application forms is December 28, the Commission has said in an official notification which is available on its website.

APPSC recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Fisheries Development Officer in A.P. Fisheries Service: 11 posts

Sericulture Officer In A.P Sericulture Service: 1 post

Agriculture Officer In A.P Agriculture Service: 6 posts

Divisional Accounts Officer (works) Grade –II in A.P. Works Accounts Service: 2 posts

Technical Assistant in A.P Police Service: 1 post

Assistant Commissioner of Endowments in A.P. Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Service: 3 posts

Assistant Director of Horticulture in A.P.Horticulture Service: 1 post

Candidates with bachelor's degree and/or master's degree in the concerned disciplines can apply for the job.

“The selection to the post shall be on the basis of Written Examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test mode conducted by the Commission. The Dates of Written Examination will be announced separately,” the APPSC has informed candidates.

In order to acquaint candidates with the exam process, a general mock test facility is available on the official website of the Commission.