Andhra Pradesh: APPSC to fill vacancies in various non-gazetted posts, know more

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced to fill 38 vacancies in various non-gazetted posts: assistant public relation officer, assistant statistical officer, food safety officer, and hostel welfare officer. The application forms for this recruitment drive will be available from November 12. Candidates can apply on the official website of the Commission till December 7.

APPSC recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Assistant Public Relation Officer in A.P. Information Subordinate Service: 6 posts

Assistant Statistical Officers In A.P Economics & Statistical Sub Service: 29 posts

Food Safety Officer in A.P Institute of Preventive Medicine, Public Health Laboratories and Food (health) Administration Subordinate Service: 1 post

Hostel Welfare Officer Grade –II (Women) in A.P.B.C. Welfare Sub Service: 2 posts

Graduates in relevant subjects and with other required eligibility conditions are eligible to apply for the posts.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam.

The official website of the APPSC is psc.ap.gov.in. Candidates are suggested to follow the official website for updates on the recruitment process