Andhra Pradesh: APPSC to recruit 190 assistant engineers, check details

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released a notification on Wednesday announcing recruitment of 190 Assistant Engineers in various Engineering Sub Services. The application forms for this recruitment drive will be available from October 21 and the deadline will be November 11.

“Applications are invited online for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineers in various Engineering Sub Services for a total of 35 Carry forwarded and 155 Fresh vacancies in the scale of pay of Rs.31,460/- to 84,970/- from candidates within the age group of 18 - 42 years as on 01.07.2021,” the Commission has said in the job notice.

Candidates with degree, diploma in relevant engineering disciplines or U.S or LCE or LME or LAE or LSE or DCE Diploma issued by the State Board of Technical Education and Training can apply for the recruitment.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and the schedule will be announced later, it has added.

Candidates have to pay ₹250 as application fee and ₹80 as exam fee along with the application form. Details on fee relaxation can be found in the job notice.

