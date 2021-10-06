Home / Education / Employment News / AP PGECET admit card 2021 released for Oct 8 exam, direct link for hall ticket
employment news

AP PGECET admit card 2021 released for Oct 8 exam, direct link for hall ticket

AP PGECET admit card 2021 released for Oct 8 exam, direct link here
AP PGECET admit card 2021 released for Oct 8 exam, direct link here
Published on Oct 06, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com

AP PGECET 2021 admit cards: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the admit card for AP PGECET 2021 Exams. Candidates who have to appear for the entrance test can download their admit cards from the official website of APSCHE at sche.ap.gov.in.

The AP PGECET 2021 exams in Geo-Engineering and Geo-Informatics (GG), Pharmacy (PY), and Computer Science and Information Technology (CS) are scheduled to be held on October 8.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card

How to download the hall ticket of AP PGECET 2021:

Visit the official website of APSCHE at sche.ap.gov.in

Submit registration number and date of birth. Select exam paper for the entrance test.

The hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take its printout for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hall tickets exam admit card ap pgecet + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out