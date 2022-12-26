Home / Education / Employment News / AP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Application deadline extended till Jan 7

AP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Application deadline extended till Jan 7

employment news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 03:31 PM IST

AP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: The previous deadline was December 28. Eligible candidates can submit their forms on slprb.ap.gov.in.

AP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Application deadline extended(HT file, for representation)
AP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Application deadline extended(HT file, for representation)
ByHT Education Desk

AP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has extended the last date to apply for 6,100 Police Constable posts. The application process, which started on November 30, will now end on January 7. The previous deadline was December 28. Eligible candidates can submit their forms on slprb.ap.gov.in.

The last date has been extended due to relaxation in the upper age limit for the ongoing recruitment drive. AP SLPRB has also announced over 400 Sub Inspector vacancies for which application process is underway.

“The Last date for receipt of the Online Application Form for the post of SCT PCs (Civil) (Men & Women) and SCT PCs (APSP) (Men) is extended from 05.00 PM on 28.12.2022 to 05.00 PM on 07.01.2023,” as per the notification.

For AP Police Constable recruitment, the written exam will be conducted on January 22 and admit cards will be available on January 9.

Here are more details about the vacancies:

Police Constables (Civil) (Men & Women): 3,580

Police Constables (APSP) (Men): 2520

Candidates who have completed intermediate education can apply for these posts. SC, ST candidates who have passed SSC (Class 10), studied intermediate and appeared in 1st and 2nd year exams can apply.

The preliminary written test will be held for 200 marks (200 questions). Further selection rounds include physical test and final written exam.

Apply here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
andhra pradesh sarkari naukri
andhra pradesh sarkari naukri

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out