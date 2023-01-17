AP Police SI Recruitment 2022: Last 2 days to apply on slprb.ap.gov.in

AP Police SI Recruitment 2022: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Andhra Pradesh will close the application process for AP Police Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment 2022 tomorrow, January 18. The application process started on December 14.

Eligible candidates can submit their forms on slprb.ap.gov.in.

The ongoing recruitment drive in Andhra Pradesh aims to fill-up 6,500 SI and Constable vacancies. Of these, 411 are SI posts. The application process for Constables is over and hall tickets for the written test have been issued.

AP Police SI written exam is scheduled for February 19 and hall tickets will be released on the SLPRB AP website on February 5.

Here are more details about the vacancies:

Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) (Men & Women): 315

Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (APSP) (Men): 96

AP Police SI Recruitment 2022: Apply here

Steps to apply for AP Police SI recruitment 2022

Go to the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in.

Open the recruitment tab.

Open the link to apply for sub-inspector posts.

Read the given instructions, tick on the boxes and proceed.

Pay the application fee.

Now, login, fill the application form, upload documents.

Submit the form. Save a copy of the final page and photograph used.

The application fee is ₹600 for OCs (including EWS) and BCs; and ₹300 for SCs/STs. The fee can be paid online through Credit Card/Debit Card/Internet Banking.