APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023: Registration for 897 posts ends tomorrow, direct link here

APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023: Registration for 897 posts ends tomorrow, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 09, 2024 04:48 PM IST

APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023 registration for 897 posts ends on January 10, 2024. The direct link is given here.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission will end the APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023 registration process on January 10, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023: Registration for 897 posts ends tomorrow
APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023: Registration for 897 posts ends tomorrow

This recruitment drive will fill up 897 Group 2 posts in the state at various departments.

Direct link to apply for APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023

APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

All those candidates who are eligible and interested to apply for the recruitment process can do it through these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023 direct link to apply given on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 250/- and the processing fees is 80/-. SC, ST, BC, PBDs & Ex-Service Men, and various other categories are exempted from payment of examination fee of 80/-. The fee payment will be made online using a payment gateway using net banking/ credit card/debit card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of APPSC.

