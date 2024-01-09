APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023: Registration for 897 posts ends tomorrow, direct link here

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission will end the APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023 registration process on January 10, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in. APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023: Registration for 897 posts ends tomorrow

This recruitment drive will fill up 897 Group 2 posts in the state at various departments.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Direct link to apply for APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023

APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

All those candidates who are eligible and interested to apply for the recruitment process can do it through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

Click on APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023 direct link to apply given on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹250/- and the processing fees is ₹80/-. SC, ST, BC, PBDs & Ex-Service Men, and various other categories are exempted from payment of examination fee of ₹80/-. The fee payment will be made online using a payment gateway using net banking/ credit card/debit card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of APPSC.