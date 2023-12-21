Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission will begin APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023 registration on December 21, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Group 2 services can do it through the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in. The last date to apply is till January 10, 2024. APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023: Registration for 897 posts to begin today at psc.ap.gov.in(Shutterstock)

This recruitment drive has been released to fill 897 posts in the organization. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023: How to register

Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

Click on APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023 direct link to apply given on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹250/- and processing fees is ₹80/-. SC, ST, BC, PBDs & Ex-Service Men and various other categories are exempted from payment of examination fee of ₹80/-. The payment of fees will be done through online using payment gateway using net banking/ credit card / debit card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of APPSC.