APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: Registration date extended till January 17, notice here

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has extended the registration date for APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024. The last date to apply for various Group 2 posts has been extended till January 17, 2024. Candidates can apply online through the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in. APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: Registration date extended till January 17

The official notice reads, “Due to large number of requests made by the aspirants, the last date for submission of applications for the various posts under Group II services vide Notification No.11/2023 Dated: 07/12/2023 is extended to 17/01/2024 up to 11.59 midnight.”

However, the exam date will remain unchanged. The examination will be conducted on February 25, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 897 Group 2 posts in the state at various departments.

APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Candidates willing to apply for the posts can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

Click on APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023 direct link to apply given on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹250/- and the processing fees is ₹80/-. SC, ST, BC, PBDs & Ex-Service Men, and various other categories are exempted from payment of examination fee of ₹80/-. The fee payment will be made online using a payment gateway using net banking/ credit card/debit card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of APPSC.

Official Notice Here