APPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Extension Officer Grade I posts

APPSC to recruit candidates for Extension Officer Grade I posts. Candidates can apply online till December 8, 2021.
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:45 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, APPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Extension Officer Grade I posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of APPSC on psc.ap.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 8, 2021. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 22 posts in the organization. The the post of Extension Officer Grade-I (Supervisor) will be filled in  A.P. Women Development and Child Welfare Sub – ordinate Service. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Home Science / Bachelor’s of Social Work. The age limit of the candidate. The age limit of the candidate should be minimum 18 years of age and maximum 42 years of age. 

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written exam. Appearance in all the papers of examination (computer based test) is compulsory. Absence in any of the papers will automatically render the disqualification of the candidature.

Detailed Notification Here 

Application Fees

The application fees is 250/- and 80/- for examination fees. SC, ST, BC, PH and Ex. service men, Families having household supply white card are exempted from payment of application fees but will have to pay 80/- as examination fees. 

 

