APSC AE Recruitment 2023: Apply for 81 posts at apsc.nic.in, details here

APSC AE Recruitment 2023: Apply for 81 posts at apsc.nic.in, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 04, 2023 02:31 PM IST

APSC will recruit candidates for Assistant Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply at apsc.nic.in.

Assam Public Service Commission, APSC has invited applications for Assistant Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 81 posts in the organization.

APSC AE Recruitment 2023: Apply for 81 posts at apsc.nic.in, details here

The registration process was started on November 3 and will end on December 2, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Engineer (Civil): 71 posts
  • Assistant Engineer (Mechanical): 4 posts
  • Assistant Engineer (Electrical): 4 posts
  • Assistant Engineer (Chemical): 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have completed their B.E/B.Tech in the required discipline from any institute recognized by AICTE. The age limit should not be less than 21 years and not more than 38 years.

Selection Process

Candidates who will be shortlisted will have to appear for the interview round. Intimation letter/ Admit card for interview are to be produced at the time of interview, failing which the candidate would not be allowed to appear in the interview.

Application Fees

The application fees for general category is 297/-, for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC is 197/-, for BPL and PwBD is 47.20/-. For more related details candidates can check the official website of APSC.

Detailed Notification Here 

Saturday, November 04, 2023
