Home / Education / Employment News / APSC CCE Main 2020 registration begins today on apsc.nic.in, here’s how to apply
employment news

APSC CCE Main 2020 registration begins today on apsc.nic.in, here’s how to apply

APSC CCE Main 2020 registration begins today, November 16, 2021. Candidates who want to apply online can do it through the official site of APSC on apsc.nic.in. 
APSC CCE Main 2020 registration begins today on apsc.nic.in, here’s how to apply(HT FILE)
APSC CCE Main 2020 registration begins today on apsc.nic.in, here’s how to apply(HT FILE)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 10:59 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Assam Public Service Commission will begin the registration process for APSC CCE Main 2020 from November 16, 2021, onwards. Candidates who are interested to apply for Combined Competitive Main Examination can apply online through the official site of APSC on apsc.nic.in. The last date to apply online is till December 1, 2021. 

The Commission will conduct Combined Competitive Main Exam 2020 in the month of January tentatively at Guwahati centre only. The exact exam date will be notified in due course depending upon the outcome or further orders as may be passed by Gauhati High Court. To apply online, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

APSC CCE Main 2020: How to register 

  • Visit the official site of APSC on apsc.nic.in.
  • Click on APSC recruitment portal on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates have to choose any one of the languages from Assamese/ Bengali/ Bodo for Paper A of qualifying papers. Those candidates who have already qualified the prelims examination are eligible to appear for the main examination. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
apsc sarkari naukri
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out