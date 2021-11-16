APSC CCE Main 2020 registration begins today on apsc.nic.in, here’s how to apply

Assam Public Service Commission will begin the registration process for APSC CCE Main 2020 from November 16, 2021, onwards. Candidates who are interested to apply for Combined Competitive Main Examination can apply online through the official site of APSC on apsc.nic.in. The last date to apply online is till December 1, 2021.

The Commission will conduct Combined Competitive Main Exam 2020 in the month of January tentatively at Guwahati centre only. The exact exam date will be notified in due course depending upon the outcome or further orders as may be passed by Gauhati High Court. To apply online, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

APSC CCE Main 2020: How to register

Visit the official site of APSC on apsc.nic.in.

Click on APSC recruitment portal on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates have to choose any one of the languages from Assamese/ Bengali/ Bodo for Paper A of qualifying papers. Those candidates who have already qualified the prelims examination are eligible to appear for the main examination.