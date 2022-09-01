APSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Lecturer and programme cum scriptwriter posts

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications for recruitment for the post of Lecturer and Programme Cum Script Writer in S.C.R.T, Assam. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website apsc.nic.in

Last date to apply for the posts is September 30, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 16 vacancies for the post Lecturer in different departments and 2 vacancies for the post of Programme Cum Script Writer in S.C.E.R.T., Assam.

To be eligible, candidates must be in the age group 21 to 38 years of age. Relaxation in the upper age limit is available for reserved category candidates.

The application fee is Rs.250 for general/EWS category candidates. The fee is Rs.150 for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category candidates. There is no application fee for BPL candidates.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in

Click on the apply link for the posts

Login to the portal

Fill in the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Submit and save for future purposes

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON