APSC recruitment: Apply for Fishery Development Officer & allied cadre posts now
APSC Recruitment: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has opened the application window for recruitment for the post of Fishery Development Officer and Allied Cadre under the Fishery Department. Interested candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website of the commission apsc.nic.in.
The last date to apply for the vacancies is September 22, 2022.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 32 vacancies for the post of Fishery Development Officer and Allied Cadre under the Fishery Department.
Educational qualifications
Candidates must possess a B.F.Sc. Degree from any College/University recognized by I.C.A.R. or D.F.Sc. or Master of Science (Fisheries) from C.I.F.E., Mumbai or any other institute of I.C.A.R.
Age group
Candidates must be in the age group 21 to 38 years of age. Relaxation in upper age is available for reserved category candidates.
Application fee
The application fee for General/EWS category candidates is Rs.285.40, the fee is Rs.185.40 for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category candidates, and Rs.35.40 for BPL/PWBD category candidates.
The last date for payment of fee is September 24, 2022.
Here’s how to apply
Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
Click on apply link for the fishery department officer post
Fill the application form, upload documents and pay fee
Submit and save for future purposes
Direct link to apply. Click here.
