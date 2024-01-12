APSC set to conduct Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam 2023; releases tentative dates, eligibility details & more

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has informed in an official notification that it will be conducting the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2023 for the subsequent screening of candidates for the Main Examination. APSC to conduct Combined Competitive Prelim Exams 2023. (Representative image)

As per the APSC notification, the tentative date for the preliminary examination, as notified by the commission is March 17, whereas the main examination is likely to be held between June and July this year. The exact date will however be informed in due course.

Candidates can submit the applications online from 12 PM, January 17, to February 6, till 5 PM. The last date of payment is February 8 till 5 PM.

ELIGIBILITY:

The candidate must be an Indian citizen.

The candidate should not be less than 21 years and more than 38 years of age (the upper age limit is relaxable for various categories). The age limit of the candidates will be calculated based on the Matriculation /HSLC Admit Card/Certificate issued by a recognized Board/Council only.

The candidate must hold a Degree from any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess such qualification as may be declared equivalent by the Government.

A candidate should be able to speak Assamese or other official languages or associate official languages of the State or any of the tribal languages of the State.

A candidate should be registered in a District Employment Office of Assam.

(A candidate must be an original inhabitant of Assam.

Candidates must possess the prescribed qualification on the date of submission of their applications.

Ex-Servicemen candidates would be required to submit the Ex-Servicemen Identity Card issued by the Zila Sainik Welfare Office and Discharge Book.

Candidates have to submit a declaration regarding "The Small Family Norms in Form-A at the time of applying for the Preliminary Examination.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR CANDIDATES

In the notification, the APSC has advised candidates to carefully read the eligibility criteria before and ensure they meet all the required points. It further stated that the admission to all the stages of examination will purely be provisional subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. The commission said that the issuance of e-Admit cards will not imply that a candidature has been cleared. The APSC said that the verification of eligibility conditions is taken up concerning original documents only after the candidate qualifies for the interview round.

The commission further stated that if on verification at any time before or after the Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Personality Test (Interview), it is found that candidates do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature for the examination will be canceled.

Candidates should carefully decide about their choice of center for the Examination while submitting the Application Form. Any candidate appearing at a center other than the one indicated by the Commission in the admit card, he/she will not be allowed to sit in the examination.

Furthermore, those candidates who are already in Government Service or those serving in Public Enterprises must submit an undertaking that they have informed in writing to their Head of Office/Department about applying for the Examination at the time of the Interview. In case a communication is received from their employer by the Commission withholding permission to the candidates applying to appear at the examination, their applications will be liable to be rejected and subsequently canceled, informed the Commission.

CENTRES FOR PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION:

The centers for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination are Amingaon, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Biswanath Chariali, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Diphu, Goalpara, Golaghat, Guwahati, Haflong, Hamren, Hatsingimari, Hojal, Jorhat. Kajalgaon, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Mangaldol, Morigaon, Mushalpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, North Lakhimpur, Silchar, Sivasagar, Sonari, Tezpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri.

(For more information, visit the official website of the APSC)