Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board has postponed APSSB CSL Exam 2023 registration date. The registration process will now begin on June 14, instead of June 9, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Secondary Level Examination 2023 can do it through the official site of APSSB at apssb.nic.in. APSSB CSL Exam 2023: Registration date postponed, to begin on June 14 (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

As per the official notice on revised dates, the registration will begin on June 14 and will end on July 4, 2023. The tentative date of PET/ PST is August 18 and the tentative date of written exam is November 26, 2023.

APSSB CSL Exam 2023: How to register

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of APSSB at apssb.nic.in.

Click on APSSB CSL Exam 2023 link available on the home page.

Login to your account or register yourself.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fees is ₹200/- for general candidates and ₹150/- for APST candidates. The fees should be paid online through Debit/ Credit card, net banking, UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official site of APSSB.