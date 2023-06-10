Home / Education / Employment News / APSSB CSL Exam 2023: Registration date postponed, to begin on June 14

APSSB CSL Exam 2023: Registration date postponed, to begin on June 14

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 10, 2023 03:31 PM IST

APSSB CSL Exam 2023 registration date has been postponed. The registration will now begin on June 14, 2023 onwards.

Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board has postponed APSSB CSL Exam 2023 registration date. The registration process will now begin on June 14, instead of June 9, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Secondary Level Examination 2023 can do it through the official site of APSSB at apssb.nic.in.

APSSB CSL Exam 2023: Registration date postponed, to begin on June 14 (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

As per the official notice on revised dates, the registration will begin on June 14 and will end on July 4, 2023. The tentative date of PET/ PST is August 18 and the tentative date of written exam is November 26, 2023.

APSSB CSL Exam 2023: How to register

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of APSSB at apssb.nic.in.
  • Click on APSSB CSL Exam 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Login to your account or register yourself.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fees is 200/- for general candidates and 150/- for APST candidates. The fees should be paid online through Debit/ Credit card, net banking, UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official site of APSSB.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
© 2023 HindustanTimes
