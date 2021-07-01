Army recruitment rally in Guntur from July 15

Indian Army has notified that the recruitment rally in Guntur, for which applications were invited in April, will be held from July 15. The admit cards of all the candidates who have registered for this recruitment rally will be available after July 1, it has said.

“Army Recruitment Rally under the aegis of Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Chennai will now be conducted by Army Recruiting Office, Guntur from 15 Jul 2021 to 30 July 2021 at Brahmananda Reddy (BR) Stadium, Guntur to enrol eligible candidates from Guntur, Prakasam, Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, Nellore, and Chittoor in Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Nursing Assistant or Nursing Assistant Veterinary, Soldier Clerk / Store Keeper Technical and Soldier Tradesman categories,” it has said.

Regarding COVID-19 safety , the army has said that candidates will be diverted to various report centres and will be given rally token.

Candidates have been asked to carry masks, gloves and hand sanitizers.

Candidates have also been asked to produce COVID-19 free certificate issued not earlier than 96 hours.