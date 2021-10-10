Arunachal Pradesh: APPSC to recruit 18 Horticulture Development Officers

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications to fill 18 horticulture development officer posts. The application forms are available on the website of the Commission. Candidates can fill and submit the forms by November 19.

“The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission invites applications online from the citizens of lndia, for filling up of 18 (eighteen) posts of Horticulture Oevelopment Officer (HDO), Group-A (Junior) Horticulture Service, in the Pay Matrix Level-10, Rs.55,100-1,77,500/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible in the Arunachal Pradesh Govt. from time to time under the Department of Horticulture,” the job notice reads.

“Out of 18(eighteen) posts, 14 (fourteen) posts are reserved for APST candidates and 04 (four) posts are unreserved. The vacancy position is subject to variation. Any vacancy/post (s) if received from Horticulture Department will be included and notified before the written examination is held,” it adds.

Candidates with Bachelor's Degree in Horticulture Science and between 18-32 years of age as on November 19 are eligible for the post.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam and interview.

