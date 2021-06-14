Home / Education / Employment News / ASC Centre Defence Ministry Recruitment 2021: Apply for 100 Group C posts
ASC Centre Defence Ministry Recruitment 2021: The closing date of the receipt of application for the ASC Centre Defence Ministry Group C posts is 30 days from the publication of the advertisement in the Employment News.(Representational photo)
ASC Centre Defence Ministry Recruitment 2021: Apply for 100 Group C posts

  • ASC Centre Defence Ministry Recruitment 2021: ASC Centre (South)-2 ATC, Ministry of Defence has invited applications for various Group C posts, including, Civil Motor Driver, Cleaner, Cook and Civilian Catering Instructor.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 05:03 PM IST

ASC Centre Defence Ministry Recruitment 2021: ASC Centre (South)-2 ATC, Ministry of Defence has invited applications for various Group C posts, including, Civil Motor Driver, Cleaner, Cook and Civilian Catering Instructor.

Interested applicants can send their application form in prescribed format with all required documents (duly self-attested) to: 'The Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment board, CHQ, ASC Center (South)-2 ATC, Agram Post, Bangalore-07'.

The closing date of the receipt of application for the ASC Centre Defence Ministry Group C posts is 30 days from the publication of the advertisement in the Employment News. The advertisement for ASC Centre Defence Ministry Group C postswas published in the Employment news on June 12.

ASC Centre Defence Ministry Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Out of the 100 vacancies, 42 posts are for Civil Motor Driver, 40 posts for cleaner, 15 for the post of cooks, and 3 for the post of Civilian Catering Instructors.

ASC Centre Defence Ministry Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidate should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

ASC Centre Defence Ministry Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

For all the above-mentioned vacancies candidates should have passed class 10 or equivalent from the recognized board.

Civil Motor Driver: Candidates must possess a driving license for both heavy and light motor vehicles and should have two years of experience in driving a motor vehicle. Knowledge of the motor mechanism ( should be able to remove minor defects in vehicle)

Cleaner: Candidate should be proficient in the trade

Cook: Candidates must know about Indian cooking and proficiency in the trade

Civilian Catering Instructor: Candidate must possess a diploma or certificate in catering from any recognised board.

Important note: Candidates are advised to check the employment news for the selection process and other details before applying.

