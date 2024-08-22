Ashoka University records 98% placement in 2023-24, highest salary is 35 LPA

As many as 98 per cent of the total students who participated in Ashoka University's on-campus placement in 2023-24 have received job offers, the university has informed. Ashoka University records 98% placement in 2023-24 (HT File Photo)

Around 355 students opted for on-campus placement this year, which includes undergraduate, Ashoka Scholar’s Programme, Young India Fellowship and post-graduate programme students.

The highest salary offered to a student was ₹35 lakh per annum and the average salary was ₹10.7 lakh, the university shared in a press release.

Around 47 per cent of students received financial aid to pursue their education from the university, it added.

The highest number of students received offers from the Consulting sector (18 per cent), followed by EdTech/Education (16 per cent), BFSI (15 per dent), Development (14 per cent), Media and Advertising (9 per cent), FMGC and Consumer Gooods (7 per cent) and others.

The highest salary offered in the Development sector was ₹20 lakh.

Top recruiters include Mckinsey & Company, Ernst & Young, Deloitte, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Accenture, Genpact, Flipkart, HSBC, Pidilite, Marico, TATA AIG, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adobe and Michael Page, the university said.

“Another excellent year of on-campus placements at Ashoka, including in a wide-array of sectors, is testament to the university’s emphasis on multi-disciplinary and inclusive education. It reflects the ability of our students who are well-equipped with 21st century skills such as problem solving, creativity and communication,” said Somak Raychaudhury, Vice Chancellor, Ashoka University.

“We hope that these young leaders continue to make their mark, contribute meaningfully to the society and nation,” he added.