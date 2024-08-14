Indian college advises students to ‘not be choosy’ during placements in tough job market

An Indian engineering college advised students to “not be choosy” during campus placements while unveiling new placement rules. In an email reportedly sent to the student body, the college said it is expecting fewer companies to visit the campus this year due to the “ongoing recession.” An Indian college advised students to 'not be choosy' during placements (Representational image)

In order to accommodate more companies and give more chances to students, the college said it had decided to revise placement norms. Starting this year, if a student has already received one job offer, he or she would be allowed to sit for other placements only if they offer at least twice the CTC they have already been offered.

“For example, if a student gets an 8 LPA offer, he/she will be eligible only for 16+ LPA offer,” the email explained.

“As we expect less number of companies to visit for this year placements, students are advised to attend all the recruitments that they are eligible for and not be choosy,” the college further advised. It said a revival in the job market is expected after the US elections and more companies are expected to visit next semester.

The email was shared on social media platform X by a user named Varun, who called it a “bombshell” announcement.

Take a look at the email:

The post received a ton of comments asking which college sent the email. Some users suggested that the college was VIT Vellore, although HT.com cannot independently verify this claim.

Meanwhile, many former students shared their opinion on the revised placement norms and their own experiences of sitting for campus placements.

“In 2020 during my placement season, we were not allowed to sit in any other company after getting an offer. Universities have too much control and freedom to change the rules as they please. It’s too scary,” wrote one X user.

“You are allowed to sit for placements after one offer? Humare toh one person one offer hai,” another revealed. “Ditto notice has been issued by our college,” a student said.