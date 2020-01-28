IIM Lucknow Placements 2020: Highest international CTC offered Rs 58.47 L

education

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 12:23 IST

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L) completed final placements for the class of 2018-20 (34th Batch) of the two-year post-graduate programme. The highest international salary package (CTC) offered to a student was Rs 58.47 lakh while the highest domestic salary package (CTC) was Rs 54 lakh. The mean salary of students came to around Rs 24.25.

This was the first time the B-school announced the CTC of students.

The recruitment drive saw participation from more than 140 domestic and international recruiters. The participation of these firms also marked the ascent of IIM-L as a preferred recruitment destination for consulting, finance, operations, product management and marketing roles in the country.

Rajesh Aithal, chairman, students’ affairs and placement, attributed this to excellent pedagogy, competencies and values students acquire at IIM-L. “With this year’s placements, IIM-L has yet again reinforced its presence among the top B-schools in the country and has proven to be a preferred destination for organisations, which select limited B-schools to recruit,” he said.

Some of the top recruiters across different sectors were Accenture, Amazon, American Express, Asian Paints, AT Kearney, Avendus Capital, Axis Capital, Bain & Co, Citi, Colgate Palmolive, Deloitte, Ernst and Young, Flipkart, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Bank, Investec, ITC and Uber.

Top segments, based on the roles offered, were strategy/consulting (32%), operations/IT (24%), finance (19%), general management (13%) and sales and marketing (12%).

In the FMCG/consumer goods/telecom/digital media sectors, a total number of 102 offers were made. Some of the top firms were AbInBev, Airtel, Apparel Group, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Group, Cipla, Colgate Palmolive, Diageo, Dr Reddy’s and others, he said.

The BFSI sector saw participation of companies such as Avendus Capital, Citi, Equirus Capital, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Securities and Whiteboard Capital for their private equity, front end investment banking and global markets roles. The major roles were in investment research, corporate/wholesale/retail banking, market research, trading and operations.