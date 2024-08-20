SPJIMR witnesses record stipend offers at conclusion of legacy Autumn placements, details here

The S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), a constituent of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, concluded its legacy Autumn placement cycle for the combined Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Business Management (PGDM (BM)) 2025 cohort. SPJIMR concluded its legacy Autumn placement cycle for the combined Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Business Management (PGDM (BM)) 2025 cohort which witnessed record stipend offers. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A total of 341 students secured autumn internships with leading companies, with an average stipend of ₹3,15,000.

Moreover, a total of 390 offers were made by 75 companies, of which the FMCG sector dominated placements, with 35 percent of participants placed in the sector.

Also read: Fluctuations,lack of transparency,reliance on self reported data among inconsistencies in NIRF:Study

This was followed by consulting companies, where 21 percent of students were placed with offers reaching a record high of ₹3,10,000, marking a 3.5% increase from the previous year.

The top 50 percent of the batch secured an average offer of ₹4,17,000.

A press release issued by the SPJIMR informed that recruiters from diverse sectors offered projects in Corporate Strategy, Investment Banking, Private Equity, Product Management, Analytics, E-Commerce, General Management, Corporate Finance, Corporate IT, Healthcare, Sales & Marketing, Branding, Operations, and Supply Chain roles.

Furthermore, the number of Investment Banking/Private Equity and Product Management offers reached record highs, increasing to over 110% and 400% respectively, compared to the previous year.

Also read: RRB Para Medical Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1376 Nursing Superintendent & other posts

Some of the prominent recruiters in these sectors include DC Advisory, Nomura, JM Financials, Edelweiss Alternatives, American Express, Intuit, Tata Digital, and Samsung Research, informed the release.

Additionally, there were 22 first-time recruiters who participated in the internship cycle this year. These include National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF), Info Edge, Motilal Oswal, HSBC, Kenvue, Lupin, Lenskart, Titan, Angel One Wealth, Henkel, and Aequitas Investments.

Prof. Varun Nagaraj, the Dean of SPJIMR, expressed his gratitude to the students and industry partners for their continued support.

He said, “I encourage our students to make the most of their internships, leveraging this invaluable experience to grow both professionally and personally.”

Also read: IIT Madras scholarship programmes every engineering aspirant needs to know, check list here

Prof. Renuka Kamath, the Associate Dean of Full-time Programmes at SPJIMR, highlighted that an increased batch size as well as the support of industry partners demonstrated SPJIMR’s strong and steadfast relationships, but also served as a testament to the significant contributions of graduates in developing the leadership pipeline within organisations.

Prof. Ashita Aggarwal, PGDM and PGDM (BM) Chairperson said it was heartening to witness the performance of students during the Autumn recruitment process as they secured opportunities aligned with their skills and aspirations.

The final Autumn Internship Cycle for the PGDM and PGDM (BM) batch of 2024-2026 is scheduled for September 2024.

Highlights: