Aspiring Sanskrit teachers fail to even introduce themselves in the language

Teachers wishing to bag jobs in government-aided Sanskrit schools of the district are struggling to even give their full introduction in Sanskrit—a language they have to teach, if recruited.

The process of interviewing eligible candidates to be employed as contractual assistant teachers in these institutions began in Government Inter College of Prayagraj from Wednesday.

When the six-member interview board comprising two external experts, a representative of the district magistrate, the district inspector of schools, the manager of the school concerned and deputy Inspector of Sanskrit schools started taking interviews, one candidate after the other began to falter on Day 1 and the trend continued on Day 2 as well, on Thursday.

As many as 80% of the candidates reporting on the first day neither knew the name of the books prescribed in the syllabus nor the shlokas that they would need to teach, informed a member of the interview panel.

When asked to introduce themselves in Sanskrit, a majority of them could hardly tell their names in Sanskrit. After that, they started speaking in Hindi to share information like their parents' name and education, he added.

The panel member said that only 20% of the candidates were such who could answer the questions with full confidence.

These interviews are part of a state-wide recruitment process of teachers against over 1,000 vacant posts existing in around 500 government-aided Sanskrit secondary schools functioning across Uttar Pradesh. For the vacant posts of government-aided Sanskrit schools of a district, the interviews are being held in those very districts concerned.

The Yogi government had announced this major Sanskrit teacher recruitment in Uttar Pradesh in July to boost Sanskrit language learning in the state and to overcome the shortage of teachers in Sanskrit schools. The Sanskrit teacher recruitment drive by the UP government is part of its commitment to promote Sanskrit and streamline the system of learning the ancient language.

DIOS-Prayagraj RN Vishwakarma said that the interviews that have started at GIC-Prayagraj on October 6 will continue till October 9.

A total of 215 candidates of Sanskrit literature and Sanskrit grammar were called for the interview on Day 1 but only 155 appeared. In all, 53 posts of Sanskrit teachers are vacant in the district including 16 posts of Sanskrit literature, 20 of Sanskrit grammar and 17 of modern subjects, he added.

The DIOS said that owing to lack of subject experts, currently, interviews to recruit teachers of modern subjects are not being conducted in the district.

Officials said that a total of 957 candidates including 740 candidates for teaching Sanskrit literature and 208 for teaching Sanskrit grammar have applied against the vacant posts in Prayagraj.

On the first day (Wednesday), interviews for existing vacancies in Shri Shyam Lal Shukla Sanskrit Secondary School of Ayodhya in Koraon, Shri Krishna Sanskrit School at Khadarhan-Ka-Pura in Sirsa, Subodhini Sanskrit Pathshala in Manda, Shrinath Sanskrit Pathshala in Sirsa, Lokmanya Tilak Maharanideen Sanskrit Secondary School in Lachhagriha, Handia and Shri Hanumat Sanskrit Secondary School of Kheri were conducted.

Likewise, on Thursday, interviews to fill vacant posts at Shri Gangeshwar Sanskrit Veda Vidyalaya in Jhunsi, Ram Sumer Tiwari Sanskrit Secondary School of Nari Bari and Shri Krishna Pranami Sanskrit Secondary School of Meja were held.