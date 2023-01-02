Assam Police recruitment 2022: 222 posts of Excise Constable on offer

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has notified 222 vacancies of Excise Constable in the Excise Department. The application process will commence on January 10, 2023, and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 8, 2023. Interested candidates can apply at www.slprbassam.in.

Assam Police recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 222 posts of Excise Constable in the Excise Department.

Assam Police recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 to 22 years as on July 1, 2022.

Assam Police recruitment 2022 educational qualification: Candidates must have passed H.S.L.C or equivalent from Govt. recognized Board or Council.

Assam Police recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Candidates can submit their applications online through the SLPRB website at. www.slprbassam.in from January 10.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.