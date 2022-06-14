Assam Police SI result 2022 for written exam announced, check here

Assam Police SI Result 2022: State Level Police Recruitment Board Assam has announced result of the written examination for Sub-Inspector (UB) in Assam Police and Sub Inspector (AB) in Commando Battalion. Candidates can go to slprbassam.in to check their selection status.

Assam Police SI written exam 2022 took place on April 24. Candidates who have qualified in the exam will have to participate in PST and PET rounds after which the final result will be announced.

Admit cards for PST and PET rounds will be available from June 15 to 17.

For SI in Assam Police posts, PST and PET rounds will be held at 4th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, Guwahati and for SI in Commando Battalion, the venue is Central Training Institute (Civil Defence & Home Guards), Panikhaiti, Guwahati.

For more information, candidates can read the official notification here. Candidates can check result PDFs below:

Assam Police SI (UB) result 2022

SI (AB) In Commando Battalion result 2022