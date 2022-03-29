Banaras Locomotive Works Recruitment 2022: Apply for 374 Apprentice posts

Banaras Locomotive Works has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Banaras Locomotive Works on blw.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up April 26, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 374 posts in the organisation.

Before the training of the candidate initiated he has to get registration number from regional directorates of apprenticeship training. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

ITI seats: 300 posts

Non ITI seats: 74 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

For Non-ITI: Candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50 percent marks. Candidates should have passed the prescribed qualification before the date of issue of notification.

For ITI: Candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50 percent marks, from recognised Board and also must passed ITI in the relevant trades.

Age Limit

For Non ITI: Candidates should be between 15 to 22 years of age.

For ITI: Candidates should be between 15 to 24 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be considered on the basis of merit list in each unit, which will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in the matriculation examination. However, in the non ITI selection, ITI passed candidates will be selected but they will not be given any weight age of ITI score, they must have only marksheet/ certificate of notified trade.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/- for candidates who will apply for the post. The online payment can be done through debit/ credit card or internet banking. No fee is required for SC/ ST/ PH and women candidate.