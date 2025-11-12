Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 2700 posts at bankofbaroda.bank.in, link here

    Bank of Baroda will recruit for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 2700 posts at bankofbaroda.bank.in. 

    Published on: Nov 12, 2025 12:01 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Bank of Baroda has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2700 posts in the organization.

    Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 2700 posts at bankofbaroda.bank.in, link here (Mint Photo)
    Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 2700 posts at bankofbaroda.bank.in, link here (Mint Photo)

    The registration process commenced on November 11 and will end on December 1, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

    Eligibility Criteria

    Graduation Degree in any Discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualifications recognized by the Central Government. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 28 years.

    Selection Process

    The selection process comprises of online examination. The online exam will consist of 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam duration is for 60 minutes. There will be NO negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests.

    Candidates are required to score a minimum percentage mark on aggregate (For SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates, 5% relaxation available thereon). Minimum qualifying marks on aggregate will be as decided by the Bank. Merit list will be drawn State wise and Category wise.

    Application Fees

    The application fee for General, EWS and Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates is 800/- for fee for Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) candidates is 400/-. The Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Baroda.

    Detailed Notification Here

    Direct link to apply

    recommendedIcon
    Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
    Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
    News/Education/Employment News/Bank Of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply For 2700 Posts At Bankofbaroda.bank.in, Link Here
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes