Bank of Baroda has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2700 posts in the organization. Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 2700 posts at bankofbaroda.bank.in, link here (Mint Photo)

The registration process commenced on November 11 and will end on December 1, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria Graduation Degree in any Discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualifications recognized by the Central Government. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 28 years.

Selection Process The selection process comprises of online examination. The online exam will consist of 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam duration is for 60 minutes. There will be NO negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests.

Candidates are required to score a minimum percentage mark on aggregate (For SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates, 5% relaxation available thereon). Minimum qualifying marks on aggregate will be as decided by the Bank. Merit list will be drawn State wise and Category wise.