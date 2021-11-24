Home / Education / Employment News / Bank of Baroda Relationship Manager Recruitment 2021: How to apply for 376 posts
Bank of Baroda Relationship Manager Recruitment 2021: How to apply for 376 posts

Bank of Baroda to recruit candidates for Relationship manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Bank of Baroda on bankofbaroda.in.
Bank of Baroda Relationship Manager Recruitment 2021: How to apply for 376 posts(Reuters file photo)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bank of Baroda has started the registration process to recruit Relationship Managers in the organization. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of Bank of Baroda on bankofbaroda.in. The registration process will end on December 9, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 376 posts in the organisation. 

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/ AICTE can apply for the posts. The age limit of the candidate should be between 24 years of age to 35 years of age for Sr. Relationship Manager and 23 years of age to 35 years of age for e-Wealth Relationship Manager. To apply for the posts candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to apply here 

Bank of Baroda Relationship Manager Recruitment 2021: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of Bank of Baroda on bankofbaroda.in.
  • Click on Careers link available on the home page.
  • Click on the post name apply link available on the newly opened page.
  • Fill in the application form and click on submit.
  • Once done, make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 

