Home / Education / Employment News / BECIL announces to recruit 5 medical lab technologists
employment news

BECIL announces to recruit 5 medical lab technologists

  • BECIL has invited applications to recruit 5 medical lab technologists in government hospitals in Delhi NCR on contract.
BECIL announces to recruit 5 medical lab technologists(HT File)
BECIL announces to recruit 5 medical lab technologists(HT File)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications to recruit 5 medical lab technologists in government hospitals in Delhi NCR on contract. The application forms are available on the official website of the BECIL and candidates can apply latest by December 25.

Apply Online

Candidates with B.Sc. (MLT) from a government recognized University/Institute with two year of experience in the relevant field are eligible to apply for the job.

“Candidates must review their application forms carefully before final submission, BECIL will not accept any request for changes to be made in the information submitted by the candidates wrongfully,” the BECIL has said.

Details of the selection process whether written exam, interview or other mode will be intimated to candidates. “No TA/DA will be paid for attending the test/ written exam/ interview/ joining the duty on selection,” candidates have been informed.

After selection candidates will be receive 21,970 monthly remuneration.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
becil recruitment
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out