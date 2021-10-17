Home / Education / Employment News / BECIL invites job applications from graduates, others; check vacancy details
BECIL invites job applications from graduates, others; check vacancy details

  • BECIL has invited applications from graduates, postgraduates and others to fill vacancies in various posts on contract.
Published on Oct 17, 2021 10:52 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications from graduates, postgraduates and others to fill vacancies in various posts on contract. Vacancies are available in Sr. PHP Developer cum Project Leader, Sr. Mobile Application Developer, Social Media Executive, Graphic Designer and Technical Assistant posts.  

After selection candidates will be posted at National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), New Delhi and Press Information Bureau and its regional office.

The application forms for this recruitment is available on the official website of the BECIL and the deadline for submission of the forms is October 31. 

Regarding the selection process, the BECIL has said, “Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirement of the job. Written exam / Interview will be conducted at the offices for which the candidate is applying for.”

“Candidates must review their application forms carefully before final submission, BECIL will not accept any request for changes to be made in the information submitted by the candidates wrongfully,” the BECIL has said.

BECIL recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Sr. PHP Developer cum Project Leader: 1 post
  • Sr. Mobile Application Developer: 1 post
  • Social Media Executive: 3 posts
  • Graphic Designer: 2 posts
  • Technical Assistant: 1 post

 

 

