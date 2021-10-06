Home / Education / Employment News / BECIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 103 vacancies till October 7
employment news

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 103 vacancies till October 7

BECIL recruitment 2021: 103 vacancies of supervisor, DEO on offer, check details here(HT file)
BECIL recruitment 2021: 103 vacancies of supervisor, DEO on offer, check details here(HT file)
Published on Oct 06, 2021 07:07 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL will close down the application process for Handyman/ Loader, Data Entry operator, supervisor, and other posts on  October 7. Interested candidates who have not applied yet, can check the notification on the official website of BECIL at www.becil.com and apply online.

BECIL recruitment 2021 vacancy details: Handyman/ Loader-67; Data Entry Operator-7; Supervisor-20; Sr. Supervisor-9

BECIL recruitment 2021 age limit: For the post of Handyman/Loader, the maximum age to apply is 45 years. The maximum age requirement for Data Entry Operators and Supervisors is 30 years. For the post of Sr. Supervisor, the maximum age limit is 35 years.

BECIL recruitment 2021 application fee:

The application fee is 750 for the candidates from General, OBC, women, and Ex-Serviceman. Candidates from the SC/ST and EWS/PH have to pay Rs. 450 as application fee.

Here is the direct link to apply 

BECIL recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of BECIL at becil.com

Click on the career tab

Read the advertisement and click on the given link in the advertisement

Register yourself

Enter all the required details

Upload Photo, Signature, Birth Certificate/10th Certificate, Caste Certificate

scanned Images

Pay the application fee

Email your scanned documents to the Email Id mentioned on the last page of application form

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
becil becil recruitment
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out