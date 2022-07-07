BECIL recruitment 2022: Apply for consultant, Advisor and other posts

Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications for Consultant, Multi Tasking Staff, Data Entry Operators, Advisors and other posts. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is July 14. Candidates can apply online through the official website of BECIL at becil.com.

BECIL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 19 vacancies out of which 3 vacancies are for the post of Sr. Consultant (Project), 3 vacancies are for the post of Sr. Advisors/Consultants (Aviation), 2 vacancies are for the post of Advisors/Consultants (MIS), 1 vacancy are for the post of Consultant (Finance), 1 vacancy are for the post of Consultant (Engineering Services), 2 vacancy are for the post of Consultant (Finance), 2 vacancy are for the post of Jr. Executives/ Executive Assistant, 2 vacancy are for the post of Data Entry Operators, and 3 vacancy are for the post of Multi Tasking Staff.

BECIL recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates from the general/OBC/Ex-Serviceman/Women category have to pay ₹750 as application fee, while the application fee for SC/ST/EWS/PH category is ₹450.

BECIL recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit BECIL official website at becilregistration.com

Next, click on New Registration and proceed with registration process

Key in all the required details

Upload the required documents, pay fee and submit the form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check detailed notification here