BECIL recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for 378 posts at becil.com

  • Last day to apply for the Office Assistant and Data Entry Operator vacancies in BECIL.
Published on Apr 25, 2022 02:55 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The application process for vacancies of Office Assistant and Data Entry Operator in Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) will end today on April 25. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of BECIL at becil.com.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 378 vacancies, 200 of which are for the position of Office Assistant and 178 for Data Entry Operator.

BECIL recruitment 2022 eligibility criteria:

For the post of Office Assistant candidates should be Graduate in any discipline from any recognized university.

For the post of Data Entry Operator 12th / Graduate in any discipline from any recognized university.

BECIL recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates from the general/OBC/Ex-Serviceman/Women category should pay a fee of 750, while candidates from the SC/ST/EWS/PH category must pay a fee of 450. 

Direct link to apply

BECIL recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of BECIL at www.becil.com

On the homepage click on the Careers tab

Click on the link that reads, “ Registration Form(Online Apply)”

Click on New Registration and proceed with registration process

After registration, login to the portal and apply for the desired post

Upload the required documents, pay fee and submit the form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Check notification here

 

 

