Home / Education / Employment News / BECIL Recruitment: Apply for Research Associate post at AllA
employment news

BECIL Recruitment: Apply for Research Associate post at AllA

  • BECIL Recruitment: Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post on becil.com up to April 30.
BECIL Recruitment: Apply for Research Associate post at AllA(HT file)
BECIL Recruitment: Apply for Research Associate post at AllA(HT file)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 08:26 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications from suitable candidates for the post of ‘Research Associate’ to be deployed in the office of All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) on contract basis.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply on becil.com up to April 30.

Candidates need to have MD (Ayurveda) or any other postgraduate qualification in the Science stream with understanding of Ayurveda to apply for the post.

Here are other eligibility conditions:

  1. Three years research experience in the relevant field.
  2. Knowledge of handling computers.
  3. Five publications in credit in reputed Journals.
  4. Experience in handling projects and related matters.
  5. English conversations skills

The upper age limit to apply for the post is 45 years. The salary is Rs.47,000 per

month in addition to house rent allowance (HRA).

Here's the BECIL notification:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
becil recruitment
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out