employment news

BECIL withdraws job notice released on July 6, check details

  • On July 6, the BECIL had invited applications for recruitment/empanelment of manpower purely on contract basis for deployment in AAI Cargo Logistic & Allied Services Company Ltd., Surat.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 05:56 PM IST

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has withdrawn the job notice it had released on July 6. "With reference to the advertisement no. BECIL/HR/AAICLAS/Advt.2021/65 Dated: 05.07.2021, it is hereby informed that the said vacancy has been cancelled and withdrawn by BECIL," it has informed candidates.

On July 6, the BECIL had invited applications for recruitment/empanelment of manpower purely on contract basis for deployment in AAI Cargo Logistic & Allied Services Company Ltd., Surat.

A total of 37 vacancies were announced by BECIL for handyman, loader and supervisor posts.

Along with this job notice, the BECIL had also invited applications to recruit candidates for various contractual posts in National Co-operative Consumers’ Federation of India Ltd., Central Pollution Control Board, and All India Institute of Ayurveda. The application process for these posts is open. The last date for submission of application forms is July 30.

