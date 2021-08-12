BEL invites applications to recruit for Central Research Laboratory unit

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has announced to recruit experienced research professionals for the post of Member (Research Staff) E-III on permanent basis for its Central Research Laboratory Unit located at Bangalore.

Apply online

The application forms are available on the official website of BEL and the last date for submission of the application form is August 31. “Applications complete in all respect should be sent to Manager (HR), Central Research Laboratory, Bharat Electronics Limited, Jalahalli Post, Bengaluru - 560013, latest by 31.08.2021,” the BEL has said.

Candidates with ME, MTech in relevant disciplines are eligible for the post. “The age should not be more than 32 years for General candidates. The upper age limit will be relaxable for OBC candidates by 03 years and for SC/ST candidates by 05 years,” candidates have been informed.

Selection will be through a written test for shortlisted candidates based on screening of the application and the documents submitted by the applicant, followed by an Interview, only for those candidates who qualify in the written test in the ratio of 1:5.