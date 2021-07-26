BEL recruitment 2021: Apply for the post of Project Engineer and Officer

Bharat Electronics Limited has invited applications for the post of Project engineer and Project officer on a contract basis for its Hyderabad Unit. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BEL at https://www.bel-india.in/

The online application process is underway and the last date to apply is August 4.

BEL recruitment 2021 Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 49 vacancies out of which 36 vacancies are for the post of Project Engineer-I( Electronics ), 8 vacancies are for the post of Project Engineer-I ( Mechanical ), 4 vacancies for the post of Project Engineer-I ( Computer Science ) and 1 vacancy for the post of Project Officer-I( Human Resources ).

BEL recruitment 2021 Age Limit: The maximum age limit of the candidates applying for the above-mentioned post is 28 years.

BEL Recruitment 2021 Application fee: The candidates have to pay ₹500 as the application fee. Candidates belonging to PWD, SC, and ST categories are exempted from payment of the application fee.

BEL Recruitment 2021Educational qualification:

For Project Engineer-I ( Electronics ): candidate should have BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg. in Electronics / Electronics & Communication / E&T / Telecommunication.

For Project Engineer-I ( Mechanical ): candidate should possess BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg. in Mechanical.

For Project Engineer- I(Computer Science): Candidate should possess BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg.in Computer Science.

For Project Officer - I (Human Resources): Candidate should MBA / MSW / MHRM / MA with a Specialisation in Human Resources.

BEL recruitment 2021 How to apply: Eligible candidates must apply online at BEL's website, www.belindia.in, by going to the CAREERS tab, then the RECRUITMENT button. Here is the direct link to apply.

Note: A candidate should have 2 Years of post-qualification experience as on August 1.