BEL Recruitment 2023:Apply for 57 Trainee Engineer and other posts at bel-india.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 12, 2023 05:41 PM IST

BEL invites applications for Trainee Engineer -I and Project Engineer/Officer - I posts. Apply by August 26.

Bharat Electronics Limited, BEL has invited applications for Trainee Engineer -I and Project Engineer/Officer - I post. The application process is ongoing and the deadline for the submission of the application is August 26. Interested can apply online through the official website at bel-india.in.

BEL Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 57 vacancies of which 8 vacancies are for the post of Trainee Engineer -I (Electronics), 28 vacancies are for the Trainee Engineer -I (Mechanical), 8 vacancies are for the Project Engineer/Officer - I (Electronics), 8 vacancies are for the Project Engineer/Officer - I (Mechanical), 1 vacancy is for the Project Engineer/Officer - I (Civil), 1 vacancy is for the Project Engineer/Officer - I(HR), and 3 vacancies are for the project sites in Rajasthan / Gujarat.

BEL Recruitment 2023 age limit: The upper age of the candidates is 28 years for the post of Trainee Engineer -I and 32 years for the post of Project Engineer/Officer - I.

BEL Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 472 for Project Engineer posts and 177 for Trainee Engineers.

BEL Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at bel-india.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the Apply link

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
