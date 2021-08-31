BHEL, Haridwar invites applications for apprenticeship

Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL), Haridwar has invited applications to offer apprenticeship to graduate engineers and diploma holders in mechanical, production, industrial, electrical, electronics, computer and modern office practice management disciplines. The application forms are available on the official website of the BHEL and the last date for submission of the forms is September 10.

Vacancy details for graduate apprenticeship

• Mechanical, industrial, production: 23 posts

• Electrical: 8 posts

• Electronics: 4 posts

• Computer: 1 post

Vacancy details for diploma apprenticeship

• Mechanical, industrial, production: 17 posts

• Electrical: 4 posts

• Electronics: 1 post

• Modern office practice management: 3 posts

The applicants must be between 18-27 years of age.

After selection graduate apprentices will receive ₹9000 per month and technician apprentice and technician vocational apprentice will receive ₹8,000 and ₹7,000 per month, respectively.

