BHEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 150 Engineer / Executive Trainee

employment news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 02:19 PM IST

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Applications are invited for Engineer / Executive Trainee posts.

ByHT Education Desk

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications for Engineer / Executive Trainee. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application fee is October 4. Interested candidates can apply online at www.bhel.com.

The tentative date for the examination is October 31, November 1 and November 2.

BHEL Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 150 vacancies of Engineer Trainee (Civil or Mechanical or IT or Electrical or Chemical or Metallurgy) & Executive Trainee (Finance) & Executive Trainee (HR).

BHEL Recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 500 for UR/EWS/OBC. The application fee is exempted from SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen.

Direct link to apply

BHEL Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at www.bhel.com

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit and take print out for future reference.

Notification here

