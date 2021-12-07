BHEL to recruit 16 engineers, supervisors: Last date to apply

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications to recruit 16 engineers and supervisors. “BHEL, Power Sector Western Region is looking for experienced Engineers and Supervisors in Civil discipline to be engaged purely on Fixed Tenure Appointment basis for a period of 02 (Two) years at their Project Sites in India,” reads the job notification.

Interested candidates can apply at the official website of BHEL on or before December 7. The last date by which filled-in and signed application forms should reach at BHEL, PSWR, Nagpur is December 10.

Candidates with Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Civil Engineering or 5 Year Integrated Master’s degree or Dual Degree Programme in Engineering / Technology in Civil Engineering with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for General / OBC/EWS and 50% marks in aggregate for SC/ST candidates are eligible to apply for engineer post.

Candidates with Diploma in Civil Engineering with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for General / OBC/ EWS and 50% marks in aggregate for SC/ST candidates can apply for supervisor post.

“The posts are purely temporary in nature and offered on fixed tenure basis for a maximum period of Two Years. This post is not against any permanent vacancy. This placement will not entitle the candidate for any regular / permanent employment in BHEL in future,” candidates have been informed.