Banaras Hindu University, BHU has invited applications for Group A and Group B posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BHU at bhu.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 258 posts in the organisation. BHU Recruitment 2023: Apply for 258 Group A and B posts at bhu.ac.in

The last date to apply is till January 22, 2024 and candidates can download the application form till January 27, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Vacancy Details

Executive Engineer: 3 posts

System Engineer: 1 post

Junior Maintenance Engineer /Networking Engineer: 1 post

Deputy Librarian: 2 posts

Assistant Librarian: 4 posts

Chief Nursing Officer: 1 post

Nursing Superintendent: 2 posts

Medical Officer: 23 posts

Nursing Officer: 221 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualifications and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

For Group ‘A’ positions, the University may conduct a written test for short-listing of candidates. Further 5 interaction/presentation may also be conducted, if required, for further short-listing. The candidates finally short-listed will be called for interview. For Group ‘B’ positions, the University shall conduct a written test. Further, Skill test shall also be conducted for the candidates short-listed from the written test.

Where to send applications

The downloaded application form along with the enclosures must be sent to the Office of the Registrar, Recruitment & Assessment Cell, Holkar House, BHU, Varanasi -221005 (U.P.) on or before January 27, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BHU.