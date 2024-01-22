BHU Recruitment 2024 application deadline for Group A and Group B posts extended till Feb 5
BHU extends online application window for recruitment to Group A and Group B posts.
The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has extended the online application window for recruitment to various Group A and Group B posts in the University. Candidates can now submit their applictaion by February 5 at bhu.ac.in. Candidates can download their applications and submit the hard copy of the applictaion form till February 10.
“Further the last date of submission of online application against aforementioned advertisement is extended till 5th Feb, 2024. The downloaded application form along with the enclosures must be sent to the Office of the Registrar, Recruitment & Assessment Cell, Holkar House, BHU, Varanasi -221005 (U.P.) on or before 10th Feb, 2024”, read the official notification.
Earlier, the last date for the submission of the applictaion form is January 22.
BHU Recruitment 2024 Vacancy Details:
Executive Engineer: 3 posts
System Engineer: 1 post
Junior Maintenance Engineer /Networking Engineer: 1 post
Deputy Librarian: 2 posts
Assistant Librarian: 4 posts
Chief Nursing Officer: 1 post
Nursing Superintendent: 2 posts
Medical Officer: 23 posts
Nursing Officer: 221 posts
BHU Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: Candidates belonging to the UR, EWS, and OBC categories must pay an online non-refundable application fee of Rs. 1000 for Group "A" positions and Rs. 500 for Group "B" non-teaching posts. Candidates in the SC, ST, PwD, and female categories are not required to pay an application fee.