Bihar BCECEB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 10101 Amin & other posts, details here
Bihar BCECEB will recruit candidates for Amin and other posts. The last date to apply is till May 12, 2023.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has invited applications from candidates for Amin and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BCECE Board at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
The last date to apply is till May 12, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 10101 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important Dates
- Opening date of application: April 10, 2023
- Closing date of application: May 12, 2023
- Correction window: May 18 to May 20, 2023.
Vacancy Details
- Amin: 8244 posts
- Kanoongo: 758 posts
- Clerk: 744 posts
- Assistant Settlement Officer: 355 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Application Fees
The application fees is ₹800/- for General/ BC/ EBC/ EWS category (Male or Female) and ₹400/- for SC/ ST/ PH (Male and Female) categories. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BCECEB.