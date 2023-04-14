Home / Education / Employment News / Bihar BCECEB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 10101 Amin & other posts, details here

Bihar BCECEB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 10101 Amin & other posts, details here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 14, 2023 01:29 PM IST

Bihar BCECEB will recruit candidates for Amin and other posts. The last date to apply is till May 12, 2023.

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has invited applications from candidates for Amin and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BCECE Board at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar BCECEB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 10101 Amin & other posts, details here
Bihar BCECEB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 10101 Amin & other posts, details here

The last date to apply is till May 12, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 10101 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: April 10, 2023
  • Closing date of application: May 12, 2023
  • Correction window: May 18 to May 20, 2023.

Vacancy Details

  • Amin: 8244 posts
  • Kanoongo: 758 posts
  • Clerk: 744 posts
  • Assistant Settlement Officer: 355 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fees is 800/- for General/ BC/ EBC/ EWS category (Male or Female) and 400/- for SC/ ST/ PH (Male and Female) categories. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BCECEB.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri
sarkari naukri
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out