Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has invited applications from candidates for Amin and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BCECE Board at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Bihar BCECEB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 10101 Amin & other posts, details here

The last date to apply is till May 12, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 10101 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: April 10, 2023

Closing date of application: May 12, 2023

Correction window: May 18 to May 20, 2023.

Vacancy Details

Amin: 8244 posts

Kanoongo: 758 posts

Clerk: 744 posts

Assistant Settlement Officer: 355 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹800/- for General/ BC/ EBC/ EWS category (Male or Female) and ₹400/- for SC/ ST/ PH (Male and Female) categories. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BCECEB.