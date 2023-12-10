Bihar Court Recruitment 2023 admit card released at districts.ecourts.gov.in, direct link here

The Bihar Civil Court has released admit cards for the post of Court Reader-Cum Deposition and Stenographer today, December 10. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at districts.ecourts.gov.in. Candidates will be able to download their admit card using their registration number and password. Bihar Court Recruitment 2023 admit card released at districts.ecourts.gov.in

The preliminary examination will be conducted on December 17. The written examination for the post of Court Reader-Cum Deposition will be conducted in the first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the examination for the post of stenographer will be conducted in the second shift from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Bihar Court Recruitment 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at districts.ecourts.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Link for Admit Card of the Examination scheduled to be held on 17.12.2023”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.